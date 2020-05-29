We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Simon Cowell has revealed he's been camping with son Eric during lockdown, but partner/mum Lauren isn't a fan.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge is currently bunkering down in his LA mansion and like many celebrities during the world health crisis, he’s been getting hands on with home schooling.

He said, ‘I was concerned how [Eric] was going to cope with all of this. But he has been absolutely amazing… He is still able to do schoolwork, and now we are camping on the weekends in the garden.’

Simon was speaking to friend Terri Seymour for Extra over videocall as he revealed partner Lauren Silverman, who is also mum to Eric, six, was not a fan of the outdoor camping set up.

Simon, 60, explained, ‘Lauren, the first time, 11 o’clock said, “I can’t deal with this, we’re going back inside’… and I said ‘No, we are staying outside.'”

It’s not clear whether he managed to win her over with the experience or whether she snuck out in the middle of the night for a more favourable comfy bed.

Simon, who has been sticking to his diet during lockdown, admits his son is making it harder for him to not give in to his favourite takeaway treat.

What else is Simon Cowell doing at home?

And if you’re wondering how Simon is spending his time, he said, ‘I’m doing a bit of cooking, I’m exercising, funnily enough, more during this period as well. Still sticking to the diet so I do feel good at the moment. The only difficult thing is when Eric orders a pizza… That’s hard because it’s the number one thing I miss,’ he added.

Terri commented on how slim he looked and Simon revealed, ‘Yeah, I think I’ve dropped since I started this diet over a year ago… I think 60 pounds.’

He previously spoke of how he achieved his incredible weight loss, putting it down to a diet overhaul.

At the time he spilled, ‘I went to see this guy who’s very well-known. And he said to me, after doing some blood work, “You can’t have red meat, dairy, sugar, bread or gluten”.’