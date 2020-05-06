Simon Cowell denies affair with Mel B after Lauren Silverman split rumours

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Simon Cowell has denied having an affair with Mel B after his girlfriend Lauren Silverman reportedly sent some furious texts to the Spice Girl.

Simon was reportedly “livid and mortified” when his partner – and the mother of his son, Eric – accused him and Mel of having a fling while they were working together on The X Factor in 2018.

Mel, who quit The X Factor last year, was also said to be angry and embarrassed by Lauren’s allegations and denied any romance between her and Simon.

A source told the Mirror: “Clearly this story is utterly ridiculous and completely pointless – because there was no affair. Simon and Lauren are very happy together as a couple.

“They have been in lockdown together in LA for more than six weeks now.”

A separate insider told The Sun: “Poor Lauren adores Simon but is naturally very suspicious of all the female attention he gets.

“Because he’s so charismatic, women flock to him – and it riles Lauren.”

The source went on to reveal that Lauren is “insecure” because she and Simon aren’t married.

“Simon obviously gets on well with Mel and all his female co-stars, but that’s all there’s ever been to it; absolutely no hint of romance,” they said. “They were both pretty livid – and mortified – when Lauren accused them of a ridiculous affair which never, ever happened.”

The rumours come after Amanda Holden’s eight-year-old daughter Hollie interrupted her mum’s Instagram Live to question if Simon and Lauren had split up.

Amanda was recalling the moment she played her NHS charity single to Simon and Lauren, and Hollie asked: “I thought they broke up?”

Amanda quickly replied: “Simon and Lauren?”

And Hollie confirmed, “Yes”, but her mum snapped back: “Don’t be stupid.”