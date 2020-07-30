We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Simon Cowell is said to be in talks with Netflix over new show opportunities for the channel.

The music mogul, who is the brains behind successful shows such as The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent [BGT], is keen to put talent shows back on the map with a new audience on the network.

A source said, ‘A meeting with his team and their Content Acquisition team has been pencilled in for September.

‘Simon has a proven track record of success with Got Talent and The X Factor – but he wants to move with the times and see what Netflix think of some of their new TV ideas.’

The news comes after Simon, who is dad to Eric, six, whom he has with partner Lauren Silverman, quit his Syco music label so he could focus on TV projects.

Having sold the label – which was known as S records in 2005 – to Sony music, Simon continued to be involved. But last month he stepped away.

At the time a spokesperson for Simon confirmed, ‘Simon Cowell and Sony Music Entertainment (“SME”) have reached an agreement for Cowell to acquire SME’s stake in their global joint venture talent and production company, which owns Got Talent and The X Factor.’

They added, ‘Sony Music Entertainment wholly retains Syco Music and Simon Cowell is acquiring SME’s stake in their global JV.’

Simon previously signed singers Leona Lewis, One Direction and Susan Boyle helping them reach global fame following appearances on The X Factor and BGT.

The added, ‘Previously winning artists in the TV formats went to Sony’s Syco Music label but now there is no exclusivity and Simon Cowell can take them to any label in the future.’

And with Simon already signed up to appear in the new Scooby Doo film, could he soon get a Netflix series of his own?