Sinitta has joked she "won't buy a hat" for Simon Cowell's wedding to his girlfirend Lauren Silverman, due to the fact she doesn't think it will ever happen.

Last week, Amanda Holden’s eight-year-old daughter Hollie suggested Simon and Lauren had split up, but was told off by her mum on Instagram Live.

Simon also had to deny rumours he once had an affair with Mel B, while judging together on America’s Got Talent, saying they’re “just good friends”.

And now, despite confirming Simon and Mel never had a fling, Simon’s ex and close friend Sinitta has confessed she doesn’t see Lauren and Simon ever getting married.

She told The Sun: “You never know what is going on behind closed doors – so I won’t buy a hat for their wedding.”

She also said Lauren – who reportedly sent angry texts to Mel after hearing about an affair – shouldn’t get so worried about Simon’s female friends.

She said: “There was no Mel B affair. I was around them when Mel was on the show and she was otherwise happy and occupied.

“They are really good friends and Lauren should not have been so worried and upset about it. She had nothing to be upset about.”

After her daughter was the one who accidentally started the rumour that Lauren and Simon were on the rocks, Amanda has also been very keen on shutting them down.

She told The Sun: “Simon is doing pretty well. Lauren sent me a picture the other day of Simon roasting a chicken. They are all loved up and cooking – enjoying each other.

“This is the most time they have spent together and it’s going very well so I think they’re happy.”