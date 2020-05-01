Trending:

Simon Cowell and son Eric look adorable wearing matching pyjamas for America’s Got Talent filming at home

    The music mogul, 60, didn’t seem to mind slipping into something more comfortable – especially when it meant matching his mini-me son Eric, six.

    Simon, who is a judge on America’s Got Talent alongside Heidi Klum and show host Terry Crews.

    Si, is used to wearing his signature crisp white shirt and jeans but he ditched them for loungewear as he teased trailer for the 15th season of the US talent show.

    During a zoom video call Heidi shares her colourful nails, and Simon adds, ‘I was going to wear my pyjamas but I strongly suggested not to.’

    To which Heidi replied, ‘No you should, I have mine on.’

    As soon as he saw Heidi wearing a pair of tropical print pyjamas, he acknowledged he had a similar pair, Simon said, ‘Mine are almost identical.’

    And she ordered him to “go change”.

    At this point Simon’s young son Eric, who he has with partner Lauren Silverman, popped up for an appearance on the video call, wearing tropical pjs.

    “Beautiful Eric, good job,” enthused Sofia.

    ‘That’s them. I’m going to see if I can find mine…’ added Simon as he jumped up to look.

    What do Simon Cowell’s co-stars think of his pyjamas?

    Simon rejoined the video chat wearing his tropical print pyjamas with a beaming smile and had the buttons on the top half-unbuttoned.

    “I like that, that’s much better,” said Heidi once she saw his new outfit.

    Heidi and Simon were joined by Howie Mandel and new judge Sofia Vergara.

    “They are actually almost identical,” Simon pointed out of the similar pattern, ‘Which is just brilliant,’

    Howie pointed out, ‘It’s interesting to see even with pyjamas that you wear it low cut at the front,’

    which was met with a roar of laughter.