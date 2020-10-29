Simon Cowell opens up about his fears for six-year-old son Eric

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Simon Cowell gave an honest interview recently, where he opened up about his fears for son Eric as he grows up and starts going to school.

Simon Cowell told the Mail on Sunday that he’s terrified of his son being bullied, which partially influenced his decision to name him Eric instead of Simon.

He said, “I do think we made the right call. It would have been too much to inflict Simon on him. And him getting bullied is what I dread most,”

“There are two things that worry me about him growing up. One is stress. Children are under so much stress – with homework, pressure. I really don’t want that for him. The second thing is bullying. It terrifies me. If there’s even a whiff of it, I don’t think I could handle it.”

Previously, the Britain’s Got Talent judge sparked controversy when he suggested he’d ‘ban homework’ if he had the opportunity. At the time, he said, “Listen if I can get him out at 10 to come and work for me then I would. I was better off out of school than I was in.

But I didn’t have that major stress about homework, because I would just throw it away. A healthy, happy kid is more important than an overeducated, stressed kid.”

It seems school is one of the biggest concerns for Simon, as Eric grows older and advances through the school system. Often, Simon brings Eric to work with him and he revealed that his son thinks he’s already ‘working’.

Simon explained, “He said: ‘What do you mean? I already have a job. I come to the studio don’t I?’ I had to point out to him that there’s more to what I do than just pitching up.”

Eric celebrated his sixth birthday this year, and Simon previously opened up about his fears for his young son during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said at the time, “I am terrified about it. I have worn masks for ages, when I cycle around town, I wear a mask.

“But I am taking Eric to Disneyland Paris next weekend and I’m almost certain when we’re on the train we will 100 per cent be wearing masks.”