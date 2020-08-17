We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Simon Cowell has returned home to his family after having an emergency operation to fix his broken back.

The 60-year-old Britain’s Got Talent judge has been in hospital since news that he’d broken his back on August 9, following a nasty fall from an electric bike.

But a week later Simon has returned to his Los Angeles home where he was reunited with partner Lauren, son Eric, six, and his dogs Squiddly, Diddly, Freddie and Daisy.

And it’s son Eric who is taking charge of his father’s at-home recovery by trying to cheer him up.

A friend close to Simon told People, ‘He is very happy to be back home with his family in the fresh sea air.’

Simon, who broke his back in several places, was within millimetres of damaging his spinal cord, is said to be recovering quicker than expected.

They added, ‘He’s been able to walk quite a lot and quicker than the experts had expected him to do after this type of major surgery.’

And son Eric, has been in charge of the entertainment.

The friend continued, ‘To cheer him up, he has put together a list of movies to watch. “Muppets Most Wanted’ was top of the list which they both love.’

Simon was under strict orders to not return to work until doctors said so. But it sounds like Simon cannot resist. The friend added, ‘He’s been doing some work already this week but he also knows he needs to give his back time to heal properly from the surgery.’

Simon, who recently showed off his weight loss, tweeted from his hospital bed, to give fans his thanks and issue a warning, He wrote, ‘Some good advice…If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.

‘And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone, Simon.’

Two days later he tweeted to remind fans about the return of America’s Got Talent, which he was missing out of. He tweeted, ‘@AGT starts now!’ and added, ‘Thank you @kellyclarkson. Miss all of you. What a Great Show. #AGT’