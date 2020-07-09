Trending:

Will there be a wedding and another baby for Simon Cowell?

Selina Maycock Selina Maycock
    • Simon Cowell is said to want to ask girlfriend Lauren Silverman to marry him and have another baby.

    It looks like lockdown has left Simon Cowell feeling broody and wanting to wed after it’s claimed he wants to pop the question to his girlfriend Lauren Silverman.

    Hello everyone. I wanted to share something exciting my son Eric and I have been working on. I would like to introduce to you #WISHFITS. To begin with, we have announced a seven book deal with @hachettekids today. WISHFIT is a world where the most unusual animals exist. The WISHFITS are magical, unusual and have evolved in a weird and wonderful way, combining two different species to form hybrid animals with very distinct characteristics! Some of Eric’s favourite WISHFITS include the DAT (dog/cat) the COG (cat/dog), the SNOG (snail/dog – the enthusiasm of a dog at the speed of a snail), the PEEP (pig/sheep) the CHUG (cheetah/slug – the slowest cat in the world), the HIPPOROO (hippo/kangaroo), the CHIMPANPOO (chimpanzee/poodle), the POLARBAT (polarbear/bat), the CROCOPUSS (crocodile/cat), the SHIGER (sheep/tiger – the most nervous cat in the world), the SPIKEY (spider/donkey) and many, many more. To be able to write a series of books with my son Eric has been magical. This idea was inspired 3 years ago by a very special friend of ours who runs a Children’s Hospice charity. I told her one evening about some of the funny animals my son Eric and I would invent, starting with the Cog and the Dat. And how every evening the two of us would think of the most unlikely animal we would like to have as a pet. She loved this idea so much she encouraged me to turn this into a book series. I then met with an amazing company called @tongalteam who have a global community of creators. We loved the idea of thousands of creative people being part of the development of our idea. I am thrilled to be working with Hachette, an amazing publishing house. They shared our passion and enthusiasm from the moment we told them about WISHFITS.  Two of the children’s charities I work closely with will benefit from profits of WISHFITS, @sschospices and @togetherforshortlives. Simon PS. My gut feeling is that some of these WISHFITS actually exist…somewhere!

    The music mogul, 60, has been spending more time at his LA home with both Lauren and their son Eric, six, during the world health crisis and is said to have enjoyed it. So much so that sources close to the X Factor Judge have claimed he’s ready to become a dad again.

    ‘He wants to show the world how strong his relationship with Lauren is by proposing’ says the insider. ‘He never thought he’d get married but she’s made him so happy by making him a dad and now he wants to marry her.’

    Two months after rumours of an affair with Mel B surfaced, which he described as nonsense, Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman’s relationship appears to be going from strength to strength.

    Simon and Lauren started dating in 2013, while she was still married to her ex – with whom she shares son Adam, 14. Just a year in to their relationship and Lauren fell pregnant with Eric.

    The source told Heat magazine, ‘Having Eric was life-changing for him and he’s thrilled he got his mini-me and someone who will take over the business. Now he’s ready for another baby. Ideally he’d love a little girl and everyone says they can see him with his own little princess.’

    Simon is ever a doting dad, aside from watching Disney’s The Lion King together they have been working on releasing a set of children’s books – a project which Eric and he thought up together.

    And if the pair do have a baby girl in the future, he’d better get used to reading fairytales…