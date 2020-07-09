We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Simon Cowell is said to want to ask girlfriend Lauren Silverman to marry him and have another baby.

It looks like lockdown has left Simon Cowell feeling broody and wanting to wed after it’s claimed he wants to pop the question to his girlfriend Lauren Silverman.

The music mogul, 60, has been spending more time at his LA home with both Lauren and their son Eric, six, during the world health crisis and is said to have enjoyed it. So much so that sources close to the X Factor Judge have claimed he’s ready to become a dad again.

‘He wants to show the world how strong his relationship with Lauren is by proposing’ says the insider. ‘He never thought he’d get married but she’s made him so happy by making him a dad and now he wants to marry her.’

Two months after rumours of an affair with Mel B surfaced, which he described as nonsense, Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman’s relationship appears to be going from strength to strength.

Simon and Lauren started dating in 2013, while she was still married to her ex – with whom she shares son Adam, 14. Just a year in to their relationship and Lauren fell pregnant with Eric.

The source told Heat magazine, ‘Having Eric was life-changing for him and he’s thrilled he got his mini-me and someone who will take over the business. Now he’s ready for another baby. Ideally he’d love a little girl and everyone says they can see him with his own little princess.’

Simon is ever a doting dad, aside from watching Disney’s The Lion King together they have been working on releasing a set of children’s books – a project which Eric and he thought up together.

And if the pair do have a baby girl in the future, he’d better get used to reading fairytales…