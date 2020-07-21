Simon Cowell’s son Eric looks adorable and so grown up in new video

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman’s son Eric looks utterly adorable in a new video.

In the footage shared on the America’s Got Talent Instagram page, music mogul Simon’s six-year-old son can be seen making an appearance, showing off how much he’s grown.

The famous tot starred alongside his dad and America’s Got Talent judges Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel in the clip in which the panel were rocking their pajamas.

When Simon stepped away from the camera, little Eric took his time to shine and ran into shot in a pair of floral PJs, matching with his dad.

“Look how much younger Simon looks when he puts on makeup,” Howie joked.

Last year, iconic businessman Simon opened up about his fears and worries when it comes to being a dad.

“There are two things that worry me about him growing up. One is stress. Children are under so much stress – with homework, pressure. I really don’t want that for him. The second thing is bullying. It terrifies me. If there’s even a whiff of it, I don’t think I could handle it,” Simon told the Daily Mail.

Aw!

Explaining that he and his New York socialite wife Lauren had considered naming Eric after his father, Simon went on, “I do think we made the right call. It would have been too much to inflict Simon on him.”

Simon also opened up about how he and his family have been coping amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was concerned how [Eric] was going to cope with all of this. He has been absolutely amazing… He is still able to do schoolwork, and now we are camping on the weekends in the garden.”

So sweet!