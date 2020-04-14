We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Coronation Street actor Simon Gregson has been applauded by his fans for hatching a special plan to help NHS workers.

The soap star, who is best known for playing the role of Steve McDonald on the cobbles, took to social media to announce his kind gesture.

Explaining that he is offering up a car and a motorbike to help health professionals get into work during the coronavirus pandemic, he wrote, ‘Dear NHS workers, I have two classic projects (car and bike) if you ride or drive and like fettling old machinery there yours.

‘Just a little thank you. They need work! But don’t we all.

‘No delivery for obvious reasons. Oh, and thank you.’

Simon’s loyal fans were quick to respond with a wave of praise in light of his good deed.

‘Lovely thing to do. Big up to the frontline NHS workers. #NHSThankYou #NHSheroes,’ one penned.

‘This is so lovely of you. You’re a hero, and a selfless one at that,’ added another, while a third chipped in, ‘What a kind move. No doubt that the NHS workers will really love this, especially coming from someone as popular as you!’

Later, Simon revealed that the car and bike had found new owners.

‘So it looks like the car and bike may have found homes. Stay safe peeps,’ he told his followers.

Simon’s keenness to help the NHS out may have come from the face he himself has suffered from the Covid-19 virus.

He shared an update with fans last week, confessing he had made it out of bed after suffering nasty symptoms.

‘1st day out of bed today starting to feel a little better after contracting the virus,my main symptom was gastric and still is bloody awful but lucky to not have respiratory. Stay safe everyone,’ he wrote.