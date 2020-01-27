‘We were getting worried!’ Fans relieved after Simon Rimmer addresses health concerns

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Celebrity chef Simon Rimmer has opened up about his health after Sunday Brunch fans noticed a change in his voice which make it sound croaky.

Taking to Twitter, Simon Rimmer address concerns after a number of comments flooded in from concerned fans that were watching the popular cooking programme. Many pointed out that he’d been speaking differently for a few weeks now.

In an update, Simon assured fans that it was under control. He wrote, ‘in case you missed it @SundayBrunchC4 I have a cyst on my vocal chords. Getting removed 3 Feb. I’m not poorly it just makes my voice a bit croaky. Thank you for your concern I’m honestly fine x’

Following his health update, many fans commented to share their support and relief that everything was okay.

One wrote, ‘Phew, after a few weeks of watching and listening to you, we were getting a bit worried! Good luck with your op and a speedy recovery!’

Another added, ‘I’ve been concerned about you over past few weeks. Love the programme, but kept saying to my husband, “He’s poorly! Listen to his croaky voice!”’

A third said, ‘Glad you’re ok, we’ve been worried about your ongoing croaky voice.’

And a fourth simply said, ‘Good luck with the procedure Simon.’

Simon Rimmer has been presenting Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch since 2012, alongside TV presenter Tim Lovejoy. The programme mixes elements of cookery shows with chat shows, and sees celebrity guests each week.

The show also includes an expert to assist with drink tasting, a round up of relevant trending topics and a Sunday Brunch Playlist which is chosen by both presenters and their guests. It’s not yet known if Simon will be taking a break from presenting duties after his procedure, or if he’ll be able to continue as usual.

We hope that Simon’s procedure goes well and that he’ll be back to his normal self soon!