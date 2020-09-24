We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sir Trevor McDonald and his wife Josephine after 34 years of marriage.



The legendary news reader has reportedly moved out the couple’s £2.6million house.

A source told The Sun, “It is sad but Trevor and Jo realised they weren’t making one another happy any more, and that it was time to move on with their lives.

“Trevor is still very much in demand work-wise, and wanted a fresh start. He feels young and still has a twinkle in his eye.

“He and Josephine have a long history so obviously they are still speaking, and everything is amicable.”

Trevor and Jo reportedly had a trial split 16 years ago before getting back together, and their friends have been aware of the marriage breakdown for a while.

Since leaving their home, Trevor is said to have moved into – what his friends are calling – a “bachelor pad” two miles down the road.

The insider continued, “Trevor has moved into his own apartment and friends are joking it is his bachelor pad.

“The split has been no secret from his inner ­circle, but for now he is very much focusing on his career.”

Trevor and Jo started dating after meeting at ITN and married in 1986 and they share a 36-year-old son called Jack.

Trevor was previously married to a woman called Beryl, who he divorced in 1985. He and his first wife have two grown-up children, Joanne and Tim.

Sir Trevor first presented the evening ITN News in 1989, before going on to host News at Ten, and then Tonight with Trevor McDonald.

He was the first journalist to interview Nelson Mandela following his release from prison in 1990, and has also spoken to ex-US President Bill Clinton and Iraq chief Saddam Hussein.

In 2005 he announced his retirement as a newsreader, but returned to News at Ten three years later, and hasn’t presented a bulletin since November 2008 .

More recently, Sir Trevor presents crime documentary series, including a recent ITV one about Myra Hindley and Rose West’s relationship in prison.