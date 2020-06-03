We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor shared some shocking news with her fans today.

The British pop star, who rose to fame with her smash hit Murder On The Dancefloor back in 2000, took to social media after suffering a nasty injury.

Posting a gory selfie from the hospital, Sophie explained that she’d had a shock bike accident.

Despite the snapshot of her wounded face and arms, the mum-of-three assured her followers she is okay.

‘Thank you for all the lovely messages. I should have said that the main reason I posted was to thank the incredible folk who stopped and helped (although the sympathy is very cheering) so don’t worry I’m ok and being well looked after,’ she wrote.

Thanking her husband Richard Jones and five sons, Sonny, Kit, Ray, Jesse and Mickey for their support following the cycling disaster, she added. ‘Richard has been amazing and the kids are being very sweet ❤️ Lots of love.

‘I ended up in a&e last night after I took a tumble from the tow path down to the side of the Thames on my bike during an evening cycle. I’ve put the photo in black and white so it’s not too gory. 🩸I am ok, just a bit bruised and sore.’

Going on to thank the NHS staff who cared for her, songstress Sophie went on, ‘I want to thank the ambulance crew and the staff at west mid hospital (where I was born, as it happens) for gluing me back together.’

Sophie also revealed that she had been helped by passing runners after the fall and praised the strangers for their act of kindness, penning, ‘I also want to thank Lucas, Colin, Josh and Willow who were 4 runners who stopped and helped @richardjonesface and I when I hurt myself. You were so calm, thoughtful and reassuring. Thank you very much. I hope you see this message as I didn’t get your details.’