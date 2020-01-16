Spotify has launched a new function to be enjoyed by humans and animals alike.

The popular music streaming platform has launched a Pet Playlist tool – with songs specifically chosen for your furry friend.

Those looking to get involved should head over to the Spotify Pet Playlist website, where they can select which type of animal they are making their mixtape for.

Users can make their playlist for their dog or cat – as well asa iguana, hamster or bird.

Music fans simply need to enter a few of their pet’s personality traits – be it energetic, relaxed, shy, friendly, apathetic or curious.

Humans will also need to lock down some of their own music preferences.

The playlist generator will then select tracks it believes the human owner will enjoy, with song speeds based on the personality of their pet.

For the final flourish, owners can upload a picture of their pet and enter their name for a cute album cover.

Neil Evans, a pet physiologist and professor at the University of Glasgow, said, “While there is a lot of scientific research that has shown that short periods of music can make dogs more relaxed, we have shown that providing dogs with varied auditory enrichment can be used to reduce stress and anxiety over longer periods of time.

“When dogs have appropriate auditory enrichment they may bark less, lie down and sleep more, and their body’s are in a more relaxed physiological state.”

So it seems like the new tool is a win win for both humans and pets.

What’s more, Spotify has also created a new podcast for lonely dogs, designed to keep them calm when their owner is away from home.

The podcast – called My Dog’s Favourite Podcast – features doggie praise, stories and messages of reassurance.

GoodtoKnow’s top 10 tracks for cats and dogs