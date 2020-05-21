We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Stacey Solomon has blessed us with a seriously great beauty recommendation.

The sweet Loose Women panellist and mum-of-three took to social media to spill some vital info on how she’s keeping herself looking gorgeous and glowing during lockdown, revealing her favourite fake tan.

Chatting away in a video posted for the eyes of her three million Instagram followers, Stacey explained that she’s a sucker for Dove’s DermaSpa Summer Revived gradual tanning cream.

The £3.50 product promises to build up a natural looking tan over time while keeping the skin smooth and moisturised.

Swooning over the secret behind her bronzed glow, Stacey said, “Loads of you always ask me what fake tan I use.

“It’s this. Best fake tan EVER if you like it natural. It’s so easy as well because it’s a moisturiser.”

Sounds dreamy!

It comes in shades fair to medium and medium to dark, so you can choose how deep you want your tan.

The super simple tanner has received loads of rave reviews from other happy customers.

‘I’ve been using this gradual tan for a few months now and absolutely love it. I use it on my face, neck, chest and arms as a daily tan, always naturel looking. I seem to fine doing 2 days on then 2 days off the best. I’ve tried many tans and this is in my top 5,’ one wrote online.

‘I am now on my second bottle of this and I couldn’t be happier with this gradual tan! I’m not one to usually use fake tan so I wanted something natural and easy to use, this was perfect! I’ve had so many compliments on how glowing my skin looks and I’ll continue to get this in the future. It also dries super quick compared to other moisturising tans so 100% recommend,’ added another.

Thanks, Stacey, we’re definitely going to add this to our summer beauty stash!