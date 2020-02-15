How Stacey Solomon saved Joe Swash from bankruptcy

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Dancing On Ice star Joe Swash was bankrupt and spiralling before finding love with Loose Woman Stacey Solomon.

The Swashbuckler

When Joe Swash joined the cast of EastEnders back in 2003, he was nicknamed the ‘Swashbuckler’ due to his love of partying. He even featured on the very first episode of now defunct reality show Club Reps, in which the club rep threatened to send him and his pals home for trashing their flat. Joe has said, ‘I was 21 and a bit cheeky with a cockney accent. I was a lad about town.’

A sudden illness

In 2005, Joe fell ill with meningitis. His family were told to prepare for the worst, but he recovered. However, Joe had to take time off from EastEnders which, he said, eventually contributed to his serious financial troubles.

EastEnders axing

He was axed from the show in 2008 after producers ran out of storylines for his character, Micky – which only exacerbated his problems. Joe said, ‘I got into EastEnders and was irresponsible with money. I was chucking it away on stuff I didn’t need. I thought I was going to be on EastEnders for years and years.’

Bankruptcy

Despite winning I’m A Celebrity in 2008, Joe was declared bankrupt in both 2009 and 2013. The actor recently explained, ‘I wondered how I managed to get myself into the situation. But it can happen to anybody.’

Finding Stacey

These days, Joe is everyone’s favourite cheeky chappy, boyfriend of Stacey and doting dad to his two children Harry, 12, and Rex, eight months, plus he plays an active part in the lives of Stacey’s boys from previous relationships, Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven. They began dating in 2016 and moved in together in 2018, before welcoming Rex last year. He recently admitted, ‘I have done well. I’m really happy.’