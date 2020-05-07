We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Stacey Solomon caused confusion with her fans when she said she had taken a break from social media due to "personal reasons".

Fans of the Loose Women star and her boyfriend Joe Swash, who welcomed baby Rex together last year, grew concerned when she went quiet on social media, and a lot of people speculated whether they’d broken up.

But now Stacey has set the record straight, insisting “personal reasons” for her absence, and added that the details aren’t hers to share.

Sharing a cute picture of her hands intertwined with Joe’s, she wrote: “‘Personal reasons’ isn’t code for divorce (we aren’t married but you know what I mean) it just means some things are happening in our lives personally at the moment.

“And some things aren’t mine to share.

“We love you all & hope you’re all ok. These are really strange, scary and emotional times and it’s not easy for anyone.”

She jokingly added: “P.S me and Hoe laughed so much trying to take this picture because our hands are so awkward. He wanted me to hide his nails too which was impossible”.

Stacey’s clarification came after she told fans she had “lots going on at home” earlier in the week and went unusally quiet on social media.

She returned the next day to confirm her three children, Zachary, 12, Leighton, eight and Rex were “safe and well”, sharing pictures of them, but Joe was nowhere to be seen.

She wrote: “We are all dressed and ready for the day… I’m going to come off of social media today for personal reasons.”