We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Stacey Solomon blessed the world with a hilarious but genius hack for enduring heatwave season today.

The Loose Women panellist, who is a doting mum-of-three, took to social media to share a great tip on how she’s keeping her brood of boys cool in the scorching heat.

With Stacey’s Essex stomping ground reaching sweltering temperatures of over 30 degrees Celsius this week, the former X-Factor star has been coming up with innovative ways to stop her little ones overheating.

In a video shared on her Instagram story, Stacey can be seen spraying her sons Zachary and Leighton with the mist setting on her jet washer while getting on with her garden chores.

‘Killing two birds with one stone. A fun activity for the children and my patio is getting a clean,’ she penned beside the video.

Making sure to prevent any comments from trolls, Stacey assured her fans that the cool-down method was safe, writing, ‘Don’t worry they are far away and it’s on the softest spray.’

Stacey, who welcomed her youngest son Rex with partner Joe Swash last year, shared a gorgeous snap from her family’s UK staycation last week, posing on a British beach with her tiny red-haired tot.

In the sweet photo, Stacey can be seen posing in a gorgeous sunhat and a pretty, coral playsuit.

Captioning the image, she urged her followers to embrace the getaway destinations that Blighty has to offer, swooning over the mini-break.

‘You definitely don’t need to get on a plane to find paradise… 😭 We have had the most magical weekend down by the sea. I’ve felt like pretty woman in my charity shop hat all day 😂 and I didn’t want this weekend to end,’ she penned.

‘We feel so lucky to have been able to make these memories and we‘re already working out how and when we can come back with the big boys… Joe wants to hire a caravan – I’m not convinced yet 🤣.’