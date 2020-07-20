We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Stacey Solomon is launching her very own kids’ clothing line at Primark, following the huge success of her two women's wear collections.

Stacey’s latest project with the affordable high street favourite launched in stores today and the promo photos for the sweet campaign feature her very own brood.

The mum-of-three, who welcomed her third son Rex with partner Joe Swash last year, has teamed up with the beloved bargain retailer to release a line of unisex clothes for kids aged 0-10.

In the photos for the kiddy clothing range, Stacey can be seen posing with baby Rex and her two little boys from previous relationships, Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight.

‘We’re super excited to announce we’ve teamed up with the amazing @staceysolomon for our very first @primark.kids collaboration 💙 The colourful collection is filled with a range of patterns and prints for all kids from 0-10 years! Available in-stores this week #Primark #PrimarkKids #StaceySolomonXPrimark,’ a post on the Primark Instagram account read.

The adorable range of children’s clothes features utterly adorable items printed with some super positive slogans.

Speaking on her lovely collaboration with Primark, Loose Women star and former X Factor contestant Stacey said, “I was so excited to be given the opportunity to create my own kidswear collection with Primark. The boys were just as excited as I was, and I loved being able to include them in a project that means so much to me. I still can’t believe that my boys are going to be able to wear pieces that we all designed together.

“It was so special to have them as part of the process. I wanted the collection to be fun and comfy, they’re my top priorities when finding clothes for the boys. I have two favourite pieces, the printed robot tracksuit and the ‘Smile’ T-shirts.

“I am also a little bit obsessed with the denim jacket. There’s something about tiny clothes that I would wear too that makes me very excited!”