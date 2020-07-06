We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
Like lots of Brits, Stacey Solomon spent the weekend reuniting with special friends.
With lockdown rules now permitting the public to meet up with friends from other households while socially distancing, Loose Women panellist Stacey met up with one of her closest pals, Mrs Hinch.
The mum-of-three and the social media cleaning influencer began bonding last year when they both welcomed baby boys into the world around similar times.
Stacey gave birth to the third little one in her brood, Rex, while Mrs Hinch, real name Sophie Hinchliffe, became a first time mum to little Ronnie.
The pair left fans thrilled when they shared a lovely photo of their reunion, in which they can be seen chilling in Stacey’s Essex back garden, each enjoying a wine glass full of
Diet Coke.
It’s been far too long. We love you all,’ Stacey, who rose to fame on The X Factor in 2009, penned.
There may no longer be a forest swing but I wouldn’t change a thing 😂 we’ve had the best day Thank you 💛💛💛,’ Mrs Hinch wrote back in the comments.
Loads of the duo’s fans sent their love too.
My two favourite people on Instagram inspirational mums and women ❤️,’ one follower wrote.
This is gorgeous! I love it. Hope you had a nice catch up,’ added another, while a third chipped in, ‘ I would love to be sat with you two lovely ladies having a chin wag.’
When women support other women amazing things happen .. 💗 I’ll be honest guys , having fallen into the public eye somehow & becoming a new mum , I’ve done my absolute best but its been hard . Now I know I am SO lucky and so blessed to have my Instagram platform & my Hinchers , but Instagram & “fame” really does have its low points. I’ve been trolled , followed in my car by journalists , paparazzi waiting outside my house , false information printed about me and worst of all I’ve had my family and my baby pulled apart, and for what? I don’t get it! I’m simply living my life at home .. cleaning! I would never want to hurt anyone so I find it hard to understand why people would want to hurt me. It can be scary out there guys & I noticed I was starting to feel nervous about leaving the house , even to go food shopping, or pop to the petrol station. Daily things that I never used to think twice about doing. If I see the petrol gauge is low or the fridge needs refilling I get a knot in my stomach knowing I need to go out so Ive felt myself falling into a dark place. But .. one day I received a message from this amazing woman, simply asking me if I’m ok. It’s like she just knew I wasn’t. Even though I hadn’t made this apparent to anyone. I found myself pouring my heart out to her by message (🙈) asking how she handles the public eye with a newborn. And what she said to me was “ right I’m coming round for a cuppa!” A cuppa ?! I couldn’t believe it! Stacey Solomon in my house? Ive followed Stacey since her X factor days so to me I was having a celeb round and I felt nervous! But Stacey, like me , is just a normal person and a mum simply trying to do her best in life. She turned up at my house with her beautiful baby Rex in one arm & McDonald’s in the other for us both! And I just felt myself wanting to cry. A mix of emotions I can’t even explain. We sat down , we ate junk food , fed our babies & talked .. talked for hours and I can honestly say I feel like a huge weight has been lifted and I’m ready to face this public eye! Trolls n all! So Stacey im forever grateful to you , all the best darling and I can’t wait for next time ❤️ #womensupportingwomen
Another impressed fan praised Stacey and Sophie for following social distancing rules.
Thank you for social distancing! So many people aren’t 💔.’
Last year, Sophie opened up about how Stacey had reached out to her during a hard time in her life.
One day I received a message from this amazing woman, simply asking me if I’m ok. It’s like she just knew I wasn’t. Even though I hadn’t made this apparent to anyone. I found myself pouring my heart out to her by message (🙈) asking how she handles the public eye with a newborn,’ she wrote to her 3.5 million followers.