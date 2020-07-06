We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Like lots of Brits, Stacey Solomon spent the weekend reuniting with special friends.

With lockdown rules now permitting the public to meet up with friends from other households while socially distancing, Loose Women panellist Stacey met up with one of her closest pals, Mrs Hinch.

The mum-of-three and the social media cleaning influencer began bonding last year when they both welcomed baby boys into the world around similar times.

Stacey gave birth to the third little one in her brood, Rex, while Mrs Hinch, real name Sophie Hinchliffe, became a first time mum to little Ronnie.

The pair left fans thrilled when they shared a lovely photo of their reunion, in which they can be seen chilling in Stacey’s Essex back garden, each enjoying a wine glass full of Diet Coke.

‘It’s been far too long. We love you all,’ Stacey, who rose to fame on The X Factor in 2009, penned.

‘There may no longer be a forest swing but I wouldn’t change a thing 😂 we’ve had the best day Thank you 💛💛💛,’ Mrs Hinch wrote back in the comments.

Loads of the duo’s fans sent their love too.

‘My two favourite people on Instagram inspirational mums and women ❤️,’ one follower wrote.

‘This is gorgeous! I love it. Hope you had a nice catch up,’ added another, while a third chipped in, ‘I would love to be sat with you two lovely ladies having a chin wag.’

Another impressed fan praised Stacey and Sophie for following social distancing rules.

‘Thank you for social distancing! So many people aren’t 💔.’

Last year, Sophie opened up about how Stacey had reached out to her during a hard time in her life.

‘One day I received a message from this amazing woman, simply asking me if I’m ok. It’s like she just knew I wasn’t. Even though I hadn’t made this apparent to anyone. I found myself pouring my heart out to her by message (🙈) asking how she handles the public eye with a newborn,’ she wrote to her 3.5 million followers.