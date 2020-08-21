Trending:

Stacey Solomon’s family suitcase packing hack is incredible as she proves partner Joe Swash wrong!

Selina Maycock Selina Maycock
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • So easy!

    Stacey Solomon has shared her family suitcase packing hack and you will be impressed with how simple it is.

    Stacey, Joe and their sons, Zachary, 12, Leighton, eight, and Rex, one, are heading away for a family break. And in charge of packing the family suitcase, the Loose Women panelist makes it look easy to squeeze clothes for four people into one suitcase.

    She shared her steps on Instagram for fans to follow should the struggle to fit everything in an organised manner.

    READ MORE: Stacey Solomon leaves fans worrying as she makes drastically sad announcement

    She first uploaded a snap of the drawer dividers which she had taken from the boy’s bedrooms to use as her ‘mini’ cases within a case.

    She captioned the snap, ‘Finally done it, use the boys drawer dividers. one for each pickle. It’s the best way to keep their clothes organised and know exactly what they have.’

    View this post on Instagram

    𝙰𝙳 I honestly can’t describe how excited I am to share this with you so I’ll let Rex’s face say it all… I never thought in a million years a shop like Primark, somewhere I’ve shopped in since I was a little girl, would ever ask me to work with them. It still really doesn’t feel real. When they asked me if I’d like to design and create a children’s range with them I could have burst. It’s a dream come true and I feel so lucky and grateful to have been given the chance to do it. I just hope I do it justice… I’ve put my heart and soul into it down to every last detail and I really hope you love it as much as I loved making it… Thank you will ever be enough, but from the bottom of my heart THANK YOU. Because Without your love, support, encouragement and constantly giving me the confidence to do these things NONE of this would be possible and it would all still be a daydream… I love you all to the moon and back 🤍 #iworkwithprimark 🤍

    A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) on

    It looks like each of the six compartments is filled with an outfit.

    She then showed fans how the organisers for ‘Rex, Mummy, Zach and Leighton’ would fit inside her big suitcase by simply placing each compartment into either side of the suitcase.

    READ MORE: Stacey Solomon is launching her very own children’s clothing range at Primark

    And for anyone wondering where partner Joe’s clothes would fit, she explained in a caption, ‘Joe will pack an Asda bag and I’ll pack a backpack for baby essentials tomorrow.’

    As Stacey is finishing the case, Joe can be heard saying, ‘There’s no way you’re going to get that bag shut.’ To which Stacey confidently replied, ‘Yes I am. Have some faith. 100%’

    She captioned the clip, ‘He didn’t believe I could do it,’ as she put her toiletries and make up bags on top she added, ‘This will fit perfectly.’

    View this post on Instagram

    🤍 I feel like everything in my life has led me to you and every day I’m more grateful 🤍 Sorry about the soppiness 😂 These last few days I’ve turned me into mush 😂 I just don’t know what I’d do without him. We are so lucky to have you in our lives Hoe. You love us. All of us. The good, the bad and the pink wrapping 😂 We love you to the moon and back. 🤍 Hope you’re all ok, While I’m in a soppy state I have to say… I honestly have loved reading each and every message I’ve been able to see from you all today they’re so positive, kind and confidence building. You have no idea how amazing you all are. Building others up is the ONLY way to succeed 🤍 Love you 🤍

    A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) on

    To which Joe wishes her, ‘Good luck!’ as she folds one side of the case over, she lets out a big ‘Yesssss!’, as she lays on top of the case, which is bursting.

    READ MORE: I’d really like a ring’ Stacey Solomon reveals she’d love Joe Swash to propose

    ‘He was so wrong,’ wrote Stacey as she was filmed putting all her body onto the case to help push the sides together so she could zip it up to the hit We Are The Champions by Queen.

    She ended her day getting in the holiday spirit by watching the National Lampoon’s film with the kids as she reveals they’re going to Butlin’s.