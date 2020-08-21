We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

So easy!

Stacey Solomon has shared her family suitcase packing hack and you will be impressed with how simple it is.

Stacey, Joe and their sons, Zachary, 12, Leighton, eight, and Rex, one, are heading away for a family break. And in charge of packing the family suitcase, the Loose Women panelist makes it look easy to squeeze clothes for four people into one suitcase.

She shared her steps on Instagram for fans to follow should the struggle to fit everything in an organised manner.

READ MORE: Stacey Solomon leaves fans worrying as she makes drastically sad announcement

She first uploaded a snap of the drawer dividers which she had taken from the boy’s bedrooms to use as her ‘mini’ cases within a case.

She captioned the snap, ‘Finally done it, use the boys drawer dividers. one for each pickle. It’s the best way to keep their clothes organised and know exactly what they have.’

It looks like each of the six compartments is filled with an outfit.

She then showed fans how the organisers for ‘Rex, Mummy, Zach and Leighton’ would fit inside her big suitcase by simply placing each compartment into either side of the suitcase.

And for anyone wondering where partner Joe’s clothes would fit, she explained in a caption, ‘Joe will pack an Asda bag and I’ll pack a backpack for baby essentials tomorrow.’

As Stacey is finishing the case, Joe can be heard saying, ‘There’s no way you’re going to get that bag shut.’ To which Stacey confidently replied, ‘Yes I am. Have some faith. 100%’

She captioned the clip, ‘He didn’t believe I could do it,’ as she put her toiletries and make up bags on top she added, ‘This will fit perfectly.’

To which Joe wishes her, ‘Good luck!’ as she folds one side of the case over, she lets out a big ‘Yesssss!’, as she lays on top of the case, which is bursting.

‘He was so wrong,’ wrote Stacey as she was filmed putting all her body onto the case to help push the sides together so she could zip it up to the hit We Are The Champions by Queen.

She ended her day getting in the holiday spirit by watching the National Lampoon’s film with the kids as she reveals they’re going to Butlin’s.