Stacey Solomon has spoken out in support of a graphic advert, while opening up on childbirth.

The Loose Women panellist spoke out during an episode of the daytime talk show, as the team discussed an advert that had been banned for being “too graphic”.

American brand Frida Mom, which sells products to help alleviate postnatal problems, released an advert showing a new mum struggling with postnatal bleeding as she changes her hospital underwear.

However, the advert was branded “too graphic” to be shown at this month’s Oscars awards, which led to worldwide uproar.

And speaking about the video, mum-of-three Stacey, who welcomed youngest son Rex last year, said that the advert “shows the truth” of the postnatal experience.

“It’s just the truth,” said Stacey, “it shows what most women do after they have had a vaginal birth.

“They have to crawl to the toilet as if everything’s about to fall out of their vagina and pour water down the toilet when they’re going for a wee because it’s so painful.

“You’ve either got stitches or… Basically a human has come out of there and ruined it.”

”The whole advert depicts that,” continued the TV star, “and those moments where you feel like, ‘I honestly don’t know how I am going to go to the toilet ever again’.

“You’re trying to love your baby and care for your baby but also at the same time you’re thinking, ‘What the heck has happened to me?’

“It actually made me really emotional, that advert.”

EastEnders star Lacey Turner, who gave birth to her first child Dusty last year, was appearing on the talk show and agreed with what Stacey was saying.

“No one told you how much it hurts when you go to the toilet after giving birth,” said Lacey, “that for me was more traumatic than the actual birth – I was sitting in the toilet crying”.

The soap star added, “Cramps, I didn’t even know you’d get cramps.”

