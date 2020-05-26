We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Stacey Solomon has answered her most asked question from fans - as she admits she'd love to have more children.

The TV presenter, who already has three sons – two from two previous relationships Zach, 12, Leighton, eight, and her youngest Rex, one, with current partner Joe Swash, has revealed she’s keen to have more children just a year after giving birth to Rex.

During a fan ‘Ask me anything’ on Instagram, Stacey was asked, ‘Will you have any more children?’ and she replied, ‘Somebody woke up [Rex] for the most asked question. Oh my gosh if they were all like him then I would have 1,000. I don’t know, you never know what’s going to happen in the future, maybe, we would love to.’

And she also captioned the video clip in which she is sat with Rex, ‘100% the most asked question & this will have to be the last for now because he’s awake. Yes we would love to but what will be will be… love you all so much.’

Stacey has been dating partner Joe since 2015 and Joe, has son Harry, 12, from a previous relationship.

And it’s the first time Stacey has revealed they’d both like more children after celebrating their son’s first birthday at the weekend.

What else is on the cards for Stacey Solomon?

Stacey also revealed she would love to release a book based on her crafting or storage tips.

One fan asked, ‘Would you ever do a book on organisation/craft/ general tidiness? and she replied, ‘I would actually love to do this. And I have been writing bits and pieces down I’d love to put in a book but I always have a bit of a confidence crisis and think nobody needs these ideas Stacey, they’re rubbish. Who do you think you are?’

She continued, ‘But your responses to these questions are making me feel like it might actually be ok. Love you all.’

Stacey has been keeping her followers entertained with her creative crafting – making things from dream catchers to storage pots and garden lights. whilst giving other mums ideas on how to make healthy snacks more appealing to eat in an array of animal shapes.

So could there be a book deal by the end of lockdown? Watch this space…