Twilight author Stephenie Meyer has announced a brand new addition to the popular series.

The hit Twilight books, which follow meek teenage girl Bella Swan and introvert vampire Edward Cullen through the supernatural hurdles of their drama-filled relationship, threw the supernatural genre into the limelight.

Following the success of the books, which were consequently adapted into hit films, the genre spawned numerous books, films and TV series that centred on vampires and the supernatural living in present day society.

And now the cult series is getting a brand new addition.

Author Stephenie Meyer has revealed that she will be releasing a brand new book, Midnight Sun, as part of the popular series.

“I am very excited to finally, finally announce the release of Midnight Sun on 4 August,” she announced in a prerecorded video broadcast on TV show Good Morning America.

“It’s a crazy time right now and I wasn’t sure it was the right time to put this book out,” she continued, “but some of you have been waiting for just so so long it didn’t seem right to make you wait any more”.

Speaking of the new novel, which is said to be told in the perspective of vampire Edward as opposed to the previous books that were told from his love Bella’s point of view, publisher Little, Brown said that the story would draw “on the classic myth of Hades and Persephone”.

“This unforgettable tale as told through Edward’s eyes takes on a new and decidedly dark twist,” they said.

“Meeting beautiful, mysterious Bella is both the most intriguing and unnerving event he has experienced in his long life as a vampire.

“As we learn more fascinating details about Edward’s past and the complexity of his inner thoughts, we understand why this is the defining struggle of his life. How can he let himself fall in love with Bella when he knows that he is endangering her life?”

Stephenie revealed on her website that she began that book as a writing exercise.

‘The more I wrote, the more I became convinced that Edward deserved to have his story told,’ she wrote.

‘At first I was planning to post it all here on my website, but I changed my mind for two reasons, the most important being that Edward’s version is much longer than Bella’s – Edward over-thinks everything’.