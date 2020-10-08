Trending:

Strictly Come Dancing tour postponed amid coronavirus risks

Sad news for Strictly lovers...
Caitlin Elliott
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Strictly Come Dancing bosses have been forced to make a huge change because of the coronavirus pandemic.

    While the 2020 series of the BBC dance spectacular is set to kick off later this month, the Strictly Come Dancing live tour has had to be called off.

    The live arena tour allows die hard Strictly fans to watch their favourite celeb contestants and dancing pros perform together in a big glitz-filled stage show.

    However, the 2021 run won’t go ahead in light of coronavirus risks and has been pushed back to 2022.

    Despite the disappointing announcement, fans will be able to buy tickets for the 2022 showcase from next week and book the ballroom themed evening into their calendars.

    View this post on Instagram

    BREAKING NEWS! Strictly Come Dancing Live Tours are back! Over the next 18 months there will be not one, not two, but THREE incredible live Strictly shows touring the UK to keep the country dancing. 2022 will see the return of the magnificent Strictly Come Dancing Live Arena Tour – kicking off in Birmingham 20 Jan 2022! Celebs and professional dancers from the BBC One TV series will waltz around the country performing 33 shows in some of the UK’s biggest arenas! As a result of Covid-19 restrictions – and to keep everyone safe – the 2021 arena tour will not go ahead, but tickets for the 2022 arena tour will be available this year and will go on general sale at 10.00am on Friday 16 October at strictlycomedancinglive.com For those with itchy feet who just can’t wait until 2022 to see their favourite Strictly stars hit the dance floor, Summer 2021 will see two stunning productions touring the country, featuring an array of magnificent Strictly professional dancers and some very special guests. Following the huge success of the 2019 tour, Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals will return with another amazing line-up. This month-long tour will open on 7 May at the Brighton Centre. Starring Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Johannes Radebe and Kai Widdrington. Tickets are on sale now from strictlytheprofessionals.com. 2021 will also see a brand-new show touring the UK – Strictly Presents: The Power of Dance, opening June 2021. Featuring the spectacular professional dancers Janette Manrara, Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden and Neil Jones. Plus two special guests to be announced! More information coming very soon. #strictlycomedancing #strictly #uktour #scdlive

    A post shared by Strictly Come Dancing Live (@strictlycomedancinglive) on

    With this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing set to hit our screens on 17th October with an introductory show, BBC bosses have confirmed that any celebrity contestant who tests positive for coronavirus will be removed from the competition immediately.

    “Unfortunately if you receive a positive test, that means you wouldn’t be able to continue in the competition,” said executive producer Sarah Jones.

    “Obviously with government guidelines, if you receive a positive test you have to isolate for two weeks and that would, unfortunately, rule them out of the show.”

    CBBC presenter and singer Harvey Cantwell, known as HRVY, is currently in isolation after testing positive for the virus and is hoping to recover in time to make the competition.

    Confirming the news of his diagnosis online, HRVY admitted he was suffering with no symptoms and in good health.

    Hi, wasn’t gonna worry anyone and say anything but now the story’s out, i have coronavirus, I’m all good, no symptoms, just isolating for the next 10 days,’ he wrote.

    Urging his young fans to take precautions against coronavirus, he added, ‘I‘m only 21 and in good health so it just shows that being young doesn’t make you invincible, so make sure you wear a mask please, have a good day.’