Strictly Come Dancing tour postponed amid coronavirus risks

Strictly Come Dancing bosses have been forced to make a huge change because of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the 2020 series of the BBC dance spectacular is set to kick off later this month, the Strictly Come Dancing live tour has had to be called off.

The live arena tour allows die hard Strictly fans to watch their favourite celeb contestants and dancing pros perform together in a big glitz-filled stage show.

However, the 2021 run won’t go ahead in light of coronavirus risks and has been pushed back to 2022.

Despite the disappointing announcement, fans will be able to buy tickets for the 2022 showcase from next week and book the ballroom themed evening into their calendars.

With this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing set to hit our screens on 17th October with an introductory show, BBC bosses have confirmed that any celebrity contestant who tests positive for coronavirus will be removed from the competition immediately.

“Unfortunately if you receive a positive test, that means you wouldn’t be able to continue in the competition,” said executive producer Sarah Jones.

“Obviously with government guidelines, if you receive a positive test you have to isolate for two weeks and that would, unfortunately, rule them out of the show.”

CBBC presenter and singer Harvey Cantwell, known as HRVY, is currently in isolation after testing positive for the virus and is hoping to recover in time to make the competition.

Confirming the news of his diagnosis online, HRVY admitted he was suffering with no symptoms and in good health.

‘Hi, wasn’t gonna worry anyone and say anything but now the story’s out, i have coronavirus, I’m all good, no symptoms, just isolating for the next 10 days,’ he wrote.

Urging his young fans to take precautions against coronavirus, he added, ‘I‘m only 21 and in good health so it just shows that being young doesn’t make you invincible, so make sure you wear a mask please, have a good day.’