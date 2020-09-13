We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It's one of the most anticipated episodes in the whole Strictly series – but fans will have to wait until next year to see the show's stars in Blackpool.





Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed that due to COVID-19, the celebrity contestants and their pro partners won’t be travelling to Blackpool this year.

Cancelling the trip to the famous Tower Ballroom marks the first time in the show’s history that Strictly has not taken the competition to the seaside resort.

However, show bosses have revealed that they will celebrate the “iconic” venue from their studio in Elstree, north London, instead.

‘Blackpool is a milestone moment in every series of Strictly that our audience, our celebs and professional dancers look forward to,’ a BBC spokesperson said.

‘Whilst we’ll be unable to physically go to Blackpool this series, we’ll still be celebrating this iconic venue and bringing it to life from our studio in Elstree.’

The new series of Strictly will kick off in October, just in time for cosy nights in front of the TV. Recently, the dancing competition confirmed that its first same-sex couple would be taking part.

Olympic boxer Nicola Adams will be dancing with a woman this series.

In a statement, Nicola said, ‘I’m really excited to be joining this year’s incredible line-up for Strictly Come Dancing.

‘I’m a huge fan of the show and am thrilled to be part of something that holds such a special place in so many people’s hearts.

‘People might know me from work in the ring, but I’ll be every bit as passionate and dedicated on the dance-floor too.’

She added, ‘I also wanted to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the first ever all female-pairing; and it’s amazing to be a part of the movement for change, diversity and breaking boundaries in the entertainment industry.’

Celebrities taking part alongside Nicola include EastEnders star Maisie Smith, actress Caroline Quentin, NFL sportsman Jason Bell, The Wanted’s Max George, TV presenter Ranvir Singh, DJ Clara Amfo, comedian Bill Bailey, TV presenter JJ Chalmers, Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing, former Labour MP and Home Secretary Jacqui Smith and popstar HRVY.