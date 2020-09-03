Strictly Come Dancing confirms award-winning comedian for 2020 line-up

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed that its seventh contestant for 2020 is none other than stand-up comedian Bill Bailey!

That’s right, Bill Bailey will be among those competing for the Strictly Come Dancing Glitterball trophy, and we can’t wait to see him in action.

In a statement, Bill said, “In these strange times we’re living through, it feels right to do something different and take on a new challenge. So I am delighted to be a part of this year’s unique Strictly Come Dancing.

He added, “My late mum Madrin would have loved it – I hope she’ll be watching.”

BBC Strictly confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, ‘Yes… it’s no joke. Award-winning comedian, presenter, multi-instrumentalist and soon-to-be ballroom dancer Bill Bailey, is booked for #Strictly 2020! ‘

Bill Bailey is known for his stand-up comedy, creating hilarious stage shows such as Part Troll and Dandelion Mind.

He also starred in Black Books alongside fellow comedian Dylan Moran, which won BAFTAs for Best Scripted Comedy.

Fans were shocked at the news, but very excited to see Bill competing for the Glitterball.

One wrote, ‘This is great news – I totally need Bill’s humour in my life right now’

Another added, ‘I am ridiculously pleased with this news!’

A third wrote, ‘Welcome Bill! Looking forward to seeing your #Strictly journey.’

The new series of Strictly will kick off in October, just in time for cosy nights in front of the TV. Recently, the dancing competition confirmed that its first same-sex couple would be taking part.

Bill will be joining a great line-up this year, as many contestants have already been confirmed.

We’ll see Caroline Quentin, Jason Bell, Max George, Ranvir Singh and Clara Amfo all hoping to win that coveted trophy.