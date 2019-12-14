As Strictly scandals – including Katya Jones and Seann Walsh’s steamy snog, as well as Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton’s blossoming romance – are responsible for splitting up more than 10 relationships, it’s hard to deny that the Strictly curse isn’t real.

But, this year, it’s been more about the injuries. With two contestants forced to bow out, we take a look back at the most dramatic moments of series 17.

Partner swapping

Neil Jones was struck down by injury, leaving his celebrity, Alex Scott, without a partner. But, rather than bringing in one of the free ‘spare’ professional dancers, like Gorka Marquez, BBC bosses decided that Kevin Clifton should replace Neil.

The decision, made 45 minutes before the show went live, was branded unfair by fans, as he’d already been booted out of the competition with partner Anneka Rice.

There were then rumours that Alex – who enjoyed two impressive high-scoring weeks with ‘King Kev’ – was fuming when Neil returned. An insider said, ‘Alex really likes Neil, but Kevin has been bringing out the very best in her.’

Alex later dispelled any lingering rumours, saying she felt like ‘the happiest girl alive’ dancing with Neil.

Will and Janette’s early exit

Strictly was rocked by another bout of bad luck with Will Bayley’s knee injury halfway through the series.

The Paralympian skipped a week, before announcing he and partner Janette Manrara would not be continuing during an emotional, tearful interview on spin-off show, It Takes Two.

‘I want to say a special thank you to Janette for believing in me,’ Will said. ‘I’ve had the time of my life.’ Will, who suffers from arthrogryposis, was gutted, but insisted his disability is not what caused the injury.

One man down

It seems this series was doomed from the start as Jamie Laing was forced to quit the show before it even began, after injuring himself.

‘I’m devastated that I’m unable to continue in the competition,’ he said. ‘I was so excited to hit the dance floor!’

Having been partnered with Oti Mabuse, his replacement was Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, who’s very good!

Shock eliminations

Strictly faced ‘fix’ claims when Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell became the third couple to be eliminated after the judges voted to save Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec over them, which caused outrage among fans on social media.

Dev and Dianne’s shock departure wasn’t the only elimination to ruffle feathers.

Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe getting sent home in week six over Mike Bushnell and Katya Jones was branded a ‘travesty’ by fans, with some suggesting the BBC sports presenter was being favoured.

Strictly tour drama

After being snubbed from the 2020 Strictly arena tour, Michelle Visage went rogue and promoted a petition on Twitter to raise public support and help secure a place on the tour.

Sharing a link, Michelle, 51, wrote, ‘This is very sweet [of] you guys. I feel the love.’

The RuPaul’s Drag Race star was said to be annoyed and confused at being missed off the bill, despite a string of successful meetings.

She later added, ‘It is what it is. I’m gutted, but I have to keep my head high and keeeeep dancing.’

That’s the spirit!