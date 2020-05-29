We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Calling all parents of toe-tapping children.

If your little one is glued to the TV when Strictly Come Dancing is on our screens or has been boogying their way through lockdown, there’s some great news in store.

Professional ballroom dancer and winner of the 2019 series of Strictly, Oti Mabuse, is set to host her very own BBC show dedicated to teaching kids how to dance.

The South African performer will be teaching simple routines for all abilities from the comfort of her very own living room, in a bid to get tots up and energised.

Oti’s Boogie Beebies will be aired on CBeebies and each five minute episode will see Oti demonstrate a warm up and a different adventure themed dance routine.

Speaking on the new fitness and fun focussed TV project, Oti, who won the glitterball trophy alongside her Strictly partner Kelvin Fletcher last year, said, “Boogie Beebies is the perfect start to any pre-schoolers day with fun, energetic and simple routines suitable for all abilities. I can’t wait for children and grown-ups to take part in the dances and join me on CBeebies for a morning boogie.

“I am so excited for you guys to see this and I feel so lucky to have even been asked to be a part of this project because teaching is something close to my heart and dancing, as you know, is something I’m very passionate about.

“I hope you guys love it and I hope it encourages you to be healthy and to be happy!”

The first episode will air on Monday June 1 at 8.30am on CBeebies and on BBC iPlayer.

This great news comes after the less great announcement that Strictly Come Dancing bosses are still trying to work out how they can get the 2020 series of the competition to go ahead while keeping to strict social distancing rules, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While stars of the show have insisted that producers are doing all they can to bring the autumn launch to fruition, it is thought that partners may have to begin self-isolating together and parts of the show’s vibrant format may have to be ditched.

Opening up about the prospect of a series of Strictly without an energetic studio audience, BBC Director of Content Charlotte Moore said, “When you look at something like RuPaul’s Drag Race, which is a big shiny floor talent competition with all sorts of catwalks, singing, dancing, impressions – it never has an audience.

“The audience is the four judges and I don’t think it suffers from that at all. I think it is a brilliant show!”

We have our fingers tightly crossed!