Strictly Come Dancing confirms same-sex couple in historic moment

BBC dance competition Strictly Come Dancing will make TV history by having a same-sex couple competing in its next series, the show has confirmed.

Strictly Come Dancing has revealed that Olympic boxer Nicola Adams will be dancing with a woman this series.

In a statement, Nicola said, “I’m really excited to be joining this year’s incredible line-up for Strictly Come Dancing. I’m a huge fan of the show and am thrilled to be part of something that holds such a special place in so many people’s hearts.

“People might know me from work in the ring, but I’ll be every bit as passionate and dedicated on the dance-floor too.”

She added, “I also wanted to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the first ever all female-pairing; and it’s amazing to be a part of the movement for change, diversity and breaking boundaries in the entertainment industry.”

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, she stressed, “It’s definitely time to move on and be more diverse, and this is a brilliant step in the right direction.”

Nicola’s dancing partner has not been confirmed said she didn’t mind who she’s paired up with, saying,”I’d only be wanting somebody who’s maybe a little bit on the short side because I’m a little bit small.”

Nicola Adams retired from boxing last year after winning gold at the London 2012 Olympics and another gold in Rio 2016.

In November 2012, she topped the list of The Independent’s 101 most influential LGBT people in Britain for 2012.

Further details about the Strictly Come Dancing line up will be confirmed soon, but we do know some of the other contestants.

Caroline Quentin, Jason Bell, Max George, Ranvir Singh and Clara Amfo will also be taking to the dance floor.