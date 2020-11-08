Strictly Come Dancing’s Ranvir Singh opens up on the heartbreaking reason for keeping marriage breakup a secret

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Since appearing on 2020's Strictly Come Dancing, the Good Morning Britain host has opened up about the reason for keeping her marriage breakup out of the public eye.

It was a secret kept so well that viewers only realised Ranvir was single when the lineup for the BBC competition was announced as it was revealed her son, Tushaan, would be cheering his mum on from home.

The political journalist and broadcaster has quickly become a fan favourite on the show after she wowed judges last week with a stunning quickstep, bagging herself a decent 21 points for the routine. But then last night for Movie Week, Ranvir and professional dance partner, Giovanni Pernice swept aside the competition as they took to the stage with a Foxtrot that delivered the highest score of the series so far – 27 points out of a total 30.

It’s thought that Ranvir has been getting tips on her smooth moves from the Good Morning Britain co-stars who’ve competed in Strictly before such as Susanna Reid, who was a previous runner-up in the series.

But her biggest fan is 8-year-old Tushaan, of course.

Following the breakdown of her marriage to Tushaan’s father and her ex-husband, Ranjeet Singh Dehal, the ITV presenter has been keen to keep her personal life out of the public eye to protect her son. It was revealed that Ranvir was single, however, when it was announced that she would be appearing on the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing.

In an interview with woman&home, however, the Strictly star said that the reason she kept her split a secret was “mainly to protect Tushaan”.

Ranvir is a dedicated mum and has previously spoken about what a close relationship her and her son have, as it’s just the two of them at home normally.

But she does admit it’s a struggle sometimes. “It’s hard work being a single parent.” She told the magazine, “I struggle with an enormous amount of guilt with my son and not being there when he goes to school.”

“We’re very attached to one another because it’s just me and him. I do get quite tearful sometimes and I worry he’s going to hate me when he grows up because I was never there.”

Although Ranvir has always refused to divulge the reason for the divorce, she once suggested that she had found something incriminating in a phone conversation with Good Morning Britain co-host, Ben Shepard.

Video of the Week

After admitting that she had “once” looked at a partner’s phone, Ben asked her if that’s why her and her partner were no longer together. To which Ranvir replied, “I can’t answer that question but I have always thought that if you ever feel you need to do that then the relationship is over because you obviously don’t trust that person.”