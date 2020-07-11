We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Comedian and Strictly star, Chris Ramsey, and his wife Rosie have announced they are having a baby.

The couple – who gained a huge social media following during his time on the show – made the announcement on Friday.

Alongside a picture of their four-year-old son, Robin, holding a scan, they wrote, “4pm wine time BABY’ coming January 2021.”

Heaps of their celebrity friends flocked to congratulate them, including Karen Hauer – Chris’ professional dance partner from last year’s series of Strictly.

“Congratulations to you amazing beautiful humans,” she said.

While fellow Strictly pro, Neil Jones, joked, “I hope it’s ginger!”

The happy news comes just days after Rosie – who co-hosts the hugely popular Sh**ed, Married, Annoyed podcast with husband, Chris – opened up about having a miscarriage back in 2018.

Speaking on Vicky Pattison’s new podcast, The Secret Of, she said, “I had a miscarriage. I found out at the 12-week scan I’d actually lost the baby, it’s called a blighted ovum which is a missed miscarriage.

“The baby passed away at about seven or eight weeks but I still had the pregnancy sack inside so my body still thought I was pregnant but there was no baby there.”

Rosie – who married Chris in 2014 – explained how the experience affected her.

“Honestly, I don’t want to sound dramatic but one of the worst things that’s ever happened in my life,” she admitted.

Opening up in a bid to help other women in a similar situation, Rosie said the worst part was that she’d built up a whole life for their unborn child.

“As soon as you find out you’re pregnant you think up this whole baby’s life, it’s happening to you,” she explained.

“And even a miscarriage at four weeks can just be devastating, because it’s a long time. Even a week is a long time for your thoughts to run away with you and think up this baby’s life.”

Their relationship has gone from strength to strength in recent months and Chris said the secret to their happiness is “roasting” each other.

Speaking about their joint podcast, Chris said, “It has brought us closer together.

“There was a study that said couples who roast each other and take the piss out of each other loads are much healthier,” he said. “We were just doing that anyway and then we just started recording it.”