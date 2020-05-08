Strictly’s Kelvin Fletcher debuts dramatic blonde hair transformation in lockdown

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lockdown has led to a lot of dramatic hair transformations.



But it seems Strictly Come Dancing champion Kelvin Fletcher is the latest celebrity to experiment with his barnet.

The soap star has left fans shocked after unveiling a brand new lockdown hairstyle.

Kelvin – who won the hit BBC dance show last year – debuted his new bleached blonde hair on social media yesterday.

The father-of-two posted a series of pictures of himself posing with his new hair – but the snaps show the Emmerdale star has kept his dark beard intact.

He captioned the post, ‘What do you reckon @mcguinness.paddy #BeenThroughAFewShades’

To which Paddy replied, ‘Haha fantastic pal!!!!”

Kelvin has since shared some additional photos, showing the progression of his hair transformation and his wife Liz Marsland helping him through the process.

The caption of his second Instagram post read, ‘From brunette to ginger (favourite part) to yellow. Now where’s that toner.’

Of course, it wasn’t long before fellow Strictly stars commented on Kelvin’s new look.

Footballer Alex Scott, a 2019 contestant, replied, ‘Omg.’

While professional dancer Janette Manrara said, ‘Wow!!’

Strictly dancer Neil Jones added, ‘Go back to ginger.’

But it seems Kelvin isn’t the only celebrity trying out a new blond hairdo in lockdown.

Love Island star Luke Mabbott took to Instagram earlier in the week to share a snap of his new cropped blonde hair, as he celebrated his birthday.

He wrote, ‘What’s the saying.. blondes have more fun?’

Similarly, Made in Chelsea star Miles Nazaire shared his new platinum blonde hair with followers.

Miles posted a picture on Instagram, along with the caption, ‘Evolve don’t be scared of a little change! Oh and my hair is platinum.’