Supernanny fans were left emotional after one mum revealed she was struggling to get over losing a baby at 24 weeks.

Mum-of-two Nicole Ostler told Supernanny Jo Frost that she was struggling to move on, and even worried she’d lose her husband due to his dangerous job as a firefighter.

Nicole said her life was “plagued by anxiety”, and she and husband Dane were struggling to deal with six-year-old Jax and four-year-old Kaydin.

Opening up about her anxiety, Nicole said, “I need things to change so I don’t have those fears of losing something again.

“I could lose my husband at any time because he’s got a really dangerous job.”

Nicole was trapped in a vicious cycle, after revealing she had lost her first son Braydn at 24 weeks. This was due to her going into early labour with placenta previa.

Tragically, Braydn only survived for two hours before succumbing to the complications.

Nicole’s story really resonated with viewers, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One wrote, ’20 minutes in to supernanny and I’m an emotional wreck already @Jo_Frost’

Another added, ‘Aw Nicole. My heart goes out to her’

A third opened up, writing, ‘Tears in my eyes. I felt what Nicole said ‘I give, give and give but I’ve come to realise it’s too much and I need to work on myself’ Im afraid of losing friends so to keep my friendships going I gift people constantly, quite frankly I buy their friendship.’

And a fourth added, ‘This was an amazing episode of Supernanny. Nicole was, understandably, such a sad lady, as she kept her feelings to herself. Once she opened up to her friends, it was as though she was free. I know Jo felt tearful, but kept it together. Well done again, Jo!’

Supernanny Jo was very sympathetic in this episode, adding, “I really feel for Nicole, she’s been through a lot, the loss of her own child – it must be absolutely devastating.

“Emotionally it must be so overwhelming.”

To help Nicole, Jo organised her regular visits with a therapist after being shocked that the couple hadn’t been offered after-care.

Supernanny airs on E4. You can stream episodes via All4.