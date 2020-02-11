Take Me Out fans devastated after show is axed after 11 years

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Smash hit ITV dating show Take Me Out has been axed after 11 years on our screens.

The ultimately cheesy Saturday night enteratinment saw single men emerge from a lift, revealing themselves to a horde of eligible bachelorettes – only to be harshly turned down by a sea of turned off lights if they failed to impress.

When the lad looking for love’s options had finally been whittled down, he’d choose one lucky lady to jet off for a romantic date to the fictional Isle of Fernandos.

Now, it has been confirmed that the iconic programme, famously hosted by comedian Paddy McGuinness, has been cancelled after more than 100 episodes.

Speaking on the news, that has no doubt left lovers of the corny series devastated, an ITV spokesperson said, “We’ve decided to say goodbye to Take Me Out.”

Meanwhile, a telly source has reportedly told The Sun, “ITV and Paddy have done all the specials you can eke out of a dating show, so it’s been decided it’s time for it to go.

“As with many shows, ratings have slid a bit in recent years. But it will go down as a big success — it’s had more weddings than Blind Date.”

While he’ll no longer star in Take Me Out, the Manchester funny man can still be found on screens, co-hosting BBC’s Top Gear, alongside sportsman Andrew Flintoff.

Reacting to the news of Take Me Out’s cancellation on social media, one disappointed fan suggested that the rise of ITV’s Love Island may have had a hand in the show’s decline.

‘Oh that’s sad, I think it’s because we have love island which imitates Take me out. Paddy is such a nice guy 😊.’

‘Noooooo I actually loved take me out on a Saturday night 😩what will us mums watch now!’ mourned another.

A third emotional fan penned, ‘ITV just axed take me out nobody speak to me for the next couple of days this is traumatic,’ but not every one is so upset by its departure.

‘Take Me Out has finally been axed so I can now live a pain free existence once and for all,’ joked one.

‘About time. Poor ratings and no longer funny,’ agreed a second.

