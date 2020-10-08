We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tamara Ecclestone has confirmed the arrival of her second daughter, sharing a sweet snap giving fans the first glimpse of her newborn baby.

Tamara, 36, and her Essex businessman husband Jay Rutland, already share six-year-old daughter Sophia – affectionately known as FiFi – but this new arrival of their baby daughter means Jay is outnumbered when it comes to girls.

The pair shared the same snap to Instagram, showing their daughter FiFi sat on the bed cradling her little sister as the family’s pet dog Teddy looked on.

Captioning the adorable photo, Tamara announced the tiny tot’s name, penning, ‘Three weeks ago you completed us baby Serena. Watching the love Fifi has for her baby sister makes me happier and prouder then I could of ever dreamed of.’

Meanwhile Jay simply captioned it, ‘It’s all love‘ complete with a red heart emoji.

The socialite, who is daughter to billionaire Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, is understood to have given birth in a hospital in Bern in Switzerland last month – the same hospital that her baby brother Ace was recently born in.

At the time, proud grandfather Bernie, 89, who is already father to Deborah, 65, and Tamara, 35, and Petra, 31, said, ‘I’m absolutely thrilled to be a grandfather again. Tamara gave birth to a little girl seven days ago in the same hospital that my son Ace was born in. Mother and baby are doing brilliantly. She’s a beautiful little thing. She has named her Serena and both of them have been already out on the town together around Gstaad.’

‘Serena and Ace are very close in age and so will be able to play together when they’re a little older. I’m delighted that Serena is with us at last. I’m getting quite the collection of grandkids!’

Meanwhile Tamara’s friends have sent their best wishes at the happy news.

Christine McGuinness wrote, ‘Congratulations beautiful.’

While actress Helen Flanagan wrote, ‘Oh darling congratulations‘