Taylor Swift makes lovely gesture to aid teenager’s university dream

Taylor Swift has surprised a UK student hoping to go to University to study Mathematics.

Taylor Swift donated over £23,000 to help a student follow her dream of studying Mathematics at the University of Warwick.

The singer made the generous donation after seeing the story of Vitoria Mario, an 18-year-old from Tottenham who failed to qualify for maintenance loans and grant.

Despite passing her A-Levels with flying colours and meeting her conditional offer, there was a roadblock when it came to finances.

Vitoria earned a very impressive A* A* A in her chosen subjects of Mathematics, Further Maths, and Physics, but was unable to get the financial help needed to go to university.

As a result of this she set up a GoFundMe account to try and support her education, and that’s where Taylor made her donation.

Writing on the page, she said, ‘Vitoria, I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality. I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor’

A friend of Vitoria’s shared the amazing news on Twitter, adding, ‘So @taylorswift13 donated £23K to my friend who needed funding for university and she’s met her target?! THANKYOU JESUSSSSSS. GOD IS SO GOOD!!!!!!’

Responding to the news, Vitoria said, “My mind has been blown. I was wondering how to reach enough people to hit my goal and now this miracle has happened.

“I’m just over the moon. I got 1A and 2A*s in my exam results recently and this is just a huge cherry on the cake!”

People are continuing to support the fundraiser, with the total now at £41,903. Well above her target of £41,000.

Good luck to Vitoria as she prepares to go to University!