As Vernon Kay made his I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! debut, his wife Tess Daly gave a rare glimpse into family life with their two daughters.

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess, 51, posted a photo on Instagram of her with Vernon and Phoebe, 16, and 11-year-old Amber.

She captioned the cute shot, ‘❤️GOOD LUCK VERNON❤️ After not being able to see him for what feels like AGES me & the girls can’t wait to watch Vern on tonight’s first @imacelebrity and see how he fares in the Castle!🕷🐛 We love you SO much and we miss you TONS! Go #teamVernon #imaceleb All our love Tess Phoebe & Amber XXX ❤️❤️’

Tess and Vernon, 46, are famously private when it comes to their family and fans and celebrity friends were quick to leave messages of support.

Tess’s Strictly co-host Claudia Winkleman wrote, ‘GO VERNON. Cheering for him here.’ While Kate Thornton said, ‘He’ll be Jungle magic 😘’, and Laura Whitmore added, ‘He’ll be amazing!! X’

Before joining the stars moving into the new I’m a Celebrity castle, Vernon opened up about the sexting scandal that rocked his marriage in 2010 – when flirty texts between him and model Rhian Sugden emerged.

Video of the Week

He told the Mirror, There isn’t a hidden side to me. I’ve been on telly for 20 years and my career started on a reality show. All that stuff is in the past, we’ve forgotten about that, we’ve moved on. It’s all gone. It’s disappeared.

‘I think that’s why I’m hoping this camp will be an open forum with no judgement on what people have done in the past and the present and how they’ve moved on from it.’