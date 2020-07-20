We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

What will Brooklyn say?

David and Victoria Beckham are said to be keen to have celebrity chef and friend Gordon Ramsay to do the catering for son Brooklyn’s wedding.

It’s barely been two weeks since Brooklyn Beckham confirmed he has asked girlfriend Nicola Peltz to be his wife but his parents appear to be wasting no time in pulling all the planning together for the nuptials – whenever they will be.

And with catering such an important part of a wedding day – ensuring the bridal party and guests are well fed, the Beckham’s are said to be calling on the help of their celebrity friends to provide their services.

A family source told The Sun, ‘David and Victoria want Gordon to oversee the food for Brooklyn’s wedding day.

‘The families are close pals and Brooklyn has previously raved about Gordon’s cuisine.

‘He’s top choice to be the chef designing the menu.’

Gordon supported David back in March when he attended the opening of his Miami football club.

Gordon has been a friend of the family for a long time, and their children Matilda, 18, Jack, 20, Megan, 22 and Holly, 20, and Oscar, one, have previously hung out with the Beckham’s kids, Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and daughter Harper, nine.

It’s understood Brooklyn and his bride-to-be have looked at getting married in the Italian resort of Borgo Egnazia in Puglia – where a ceremony could set them back £3million.

But having visited the area with mum Victoria, the cost isn’t expected to be an issue. And the engagement ring reportedly cost a staggering £350,000.

On announcing his engagement earlier this month, Brooklyn shared a sweet snap of him holding Nicola tenderly and captioned it, ‘Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx’