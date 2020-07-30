The Chase star Mark Labbett reveals incredible weight loss

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Chase star Mark Labbett has taken to Twitter to show fans the results of his recent weight loss.

The formidable TV quizzer posed for a mirror selfie in a hotel room, showing off a pair of trousers that no longer fit him.

Mark captioned the post, ‘Lost a bit of waistline, still a long way to go 🙂 #skinnybeast #doubletwoshirts’.

Fans were quick to compliment The Chaser on his weight loss journey, and to share experiences of their own.

‘Keep up the great work Mark! I’m on my own weight loss journey and I know what it’s like to have quite the journey. I’ve lost over 100lbs but I’m still going. Good luck!,’ wrote one fan.

‘Congrats mark! Gorgeous either way though,’ wrote another.

Another fan joked about how “annoying” it is to have to go and buy a new wardrobe, as the Chase star must have done following his incredible weight loss.

‘The only annoying thing about losing a bunch of weight is having to go out and buy new clothes. Well done though boss,’ the fan wrote.

Mark revealed back in October that he had lost a remarkable two-and-a-half stone through diet and exercise. He announced the news to fans on Twitter, writing, ‘#thechase lost four inches off my chest and six inches off my belly in last six months. So they have bought me a new suit for the show. First target achieved :).’

The towering 6ft 6in Chaser claimed he weighed 378 pounds at his heaviest.

Mark has likely been helped through his weight loss journey by wife Katie. The couple, who are also second cousins, married six years ago and have a son together. Although the couple split briefly in 2019, they have now reconciled.

Mark opened up about their relationship during an appearance on Loose Women in September.

“Like a lot of relationships, you go through a rough patch. We’re working as best we can to get through it,” Mark told the panel.

“But we’ve always tried to be quite private. We’ve never done the glossy magazines. A tabloid newspaper offered us a sum of money to give us an exclusive. And we respectfully declined. It’s not what we do.”

Mark also spoke of the joint decision he and Katie made to keep pictures of their son off of social media. “You won’t find a picture of our son anywhere on the internet because it’s been quite a deliberate decision,” he said.

“Nor am I going to name him again. If he wants to when he’s old enough – to have a social media profile, that’s up to him. But I’m not going to do it for him.”