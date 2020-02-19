The Nolans announce exciting new family show In The Mood For Cruising!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Get ready because The Nolans are back! Sisters Coleen, Linda, Maureen and Anne have announced an exciting new show - In The Mood For Cruising - which will see them cruise around the Mediterranean together on a luxury ship.

The Nolans shot to fame in the late 70s and and have sold more than 30m records worldwide, and the show will see them gearing up to perform their signature hit In The Mood For Dancing on the final night of the cruise.

But it will also document the things they’re currently going through together, including single life in middle age and 60-year-old Linda’s battle with terminal breast cancer.

Loose Women panellist Coleen, 54, said, ‘The four of us are so excited to go on this trip; there are things that we all want to tick off our bucket lists, and this is definitely one of them! We want to give Linda the trip and performance of a lifetime!’

And Linda added, ‘This trip is going to be a riot and I cannot wait. Also we get to perform together again, and with Anne, and that will be very special.’

As the sisters prepare for the finale performance, In The Mood For Cruising will also see them taking part in fun activities and the show promises to be a ‘celebration of life, love and family in middle age’.

This month marked 40 years since In The Mood For Dancing was released as The Nolans’ second single – peaking at number three on the UK chart – so we can’t think of a better time for the ladies to get back together!

The Nolans In The Mood For Cruising will premiere on Quest Red in the summer and will also be available on dplay. Quest Red is on Freeview 38, Freesat 169, Sky 149, Virgin 215 and BT TV 38.