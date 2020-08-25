The One Show’s Alex Jones reveals she’s ‘devastated’ by very sad news

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Alex Jones shared some very upsetting news on Monday's episode of The One Show, saying that she and the team were "absolutely devastated" by the death of a colleague.

The One Show presenter Alex Jones ended Monday’s episode on a solemn note, as she paid tribute to a late colleague.

Charlie Mott, a researcher for the popular BBC show, passed away recently but details of his death were not revealed.

At the end of the episode, Alex said, “Now, before we go, we just wanted to pay tribute to one of our colleagues Charlie Mott, who sadly died at the weekend.

“Everybody on the team is absolutely devastated. He was hugely talented and such good company. We miss him so much.”

She ended by saying, “Our thoughts are with his family and we are sending lots of love from all of us here. Goodnight.”

Out of respect, The One Show aired Mondays credits in silence, instead of with the usual accompanying theme song.

Alex Jones led the tributes to Charlie, with other members of the team also sharing their respect.

Kevin Duala, a reporter on The One Show, shared a selfie alongside crew members including Charlie saying he ‘can’t believe it’.

His Twitter comment added, ‘This was just over a week ago! I can’t believe it! A lovely man, great professional always smiling on location with the world at his feet. My condolences go to all the family.’

Presenter Richie Anderson added, ‘So sad to hear this, I only had the pleasure of working with Charlie once but he made me feel so welcome. He was funny, friendly and brilliant at his job. Condolences and love to his family. Rest in peace Charlie x’

Athlete Iwan Thomas also shared his condolences, adding, ‘Totally devastated, one of the nicest people I have met in this industry, always brought a smile to my face when I saw his name on the call sheet knowing I’d spend time with him. Talented, kind & funny, taken far too young. Will miss you Charlie boy x’