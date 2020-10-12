The Wanted’s Tom Parker shares terminal brain tumour diagnosis

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Wanted star Tom Parker has announced the devastating news that he's been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

The boy band star, 32, took to social media to share the heartbreaking diagnosis with his fans.

Tom who shares one-year-old daughter Aurelia with his wife Kelsey and is set to become a father for the second time in a matter of weeks, has stage 4 glioblastoma and has started chemotherapy and radiotherapy in an effort to prolong his life.

Sharing a sweet photo of him, Kelsey and their baby girl, Tom penned a poignant message to his followers, confirming the horrible news.

‘There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment,’ Tom wrote.

‘We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this.’

The average life expectancy for Tom’s illness ranges from between three months to 18 months from the time of diagnosis.

Tom has revealed he has not asked for a prognosis from medical professionals and is hoping to fight the health battle for the sake of his children.

“I’m going to be here, I’m going to fight this,” he told OK! magazine.

“I’m still in complete shock, it’s so much to take in. I knew something wasn’t right, but I never expected it to be this. You never think this will happen to you.”

In light of Tom’s announcement, hundreds of fans and friends rushed to send their well wishes.

‘This is heartbreaking Tom. Fight the f*cker, be strong 💪🏼 we’re all behind you – much love to you and your family,’ one wrote.

‘Oh my god😭😭😭 sending you so much love☹️❤️,’ commented another saddened fan.

‘Oh Tom😢💔 we all adore you, always!! you’re so strong and your beautiful family will help you get through this❤️ sending so much love,’ added a third.