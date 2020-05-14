This Morning star confirms wonderful baby news – and viewers are thrilled

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A new member of the This Morning family has arrived.

Fans of the smash hit ITV chat show were left thrilled today when it was confirmed that the programme’s health expert Sara Kayat has given birth to her first child.

The doctor appeared on air on today’s instalment of This Morning via video link, to introduce her little boy to the world, having welcomed him just ten days ago.

Speaking on the birth of her son, Sara explained that she delivered him in the bath at home with just her husband by her side.

Revealing the tiny tot’s name to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, the doc announced that her baby is called Harris Walker.

Confirming that Harris is healthy and doing well, Sara said, “Thank you so much, I’m so, so happy.

“He was 10 days early and because he is my first, everyone was expecting him to be at least a week or so later so he took us by surprise.

“I was at home. I’d always wanted a water birth but hadn’t quite expected it to be in my bath, with no midwife present.

“My poor husband had to catch the baby as he ejected out.”

Sounds like quite an experience!

Confessing that she suspected that her slight muscle pains were the beginning signs of labour, Sara admitted that her little boy arrived before the midwife and ambulance had even made it to her house.

“He came out at about 9:20, we had to call the ambulance to make sure with the midwife not knowing what time they would get here for.

“The ambulance arrived around 20 minutes later, and then the midwife around 20 minutes after that. We were with the babe, just us.

“It turns out I was probably in labour for a couple of days, but active labour was only two hours.”

Lots of loyal This Morning lovers were sure to send Sara and her new arrival lots of love.

‘Good Lord she looks amazing! Well done Dr Sara,’ one wrote on Twitter.

‘Congratulations Sara. Both of you look wonderful such a happy event. Sounds though all you wishes came true. Well done hubby too,’ praised another.