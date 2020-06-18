We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Morning viewers were left in floods of tears after a seriously emotional moment on the show today.

Even hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were left looking teary when lonely pensioner Bob Lowe appeared on the smash hit ITV show to read a poem about life in lockdown without his late wife.

Chatting about how spending the coronavirus lockdown without his beloved partner Kath, who died in 2011, has been a struggle, Bob performed his tear jerking piece of writing.

“I am alone, now I know it’s true, there was a time when we were two,” he began.

“Those were the days when we would chat, doing little jobs of this and that. We’d go to the shops and select our meals, but now I’m one I know how it feels to try and cook or have meals on wheels.

“The rooms are empty there’s not a sound, sometimes I’m lost and wander round to look for jobs that I can do, to bring back the days when we were two.

“When darkness falls and curtains drawn, that’s when I feel most forlorn. But I must be honest and tell the truth, I’m not quite alone and here’s the proof.

“Because beside me in her chair, she quietly waits our time to share.

“Kath said to me some time ago, ‘Darling when the time comes for us to go, let’s mix our ashes and be together so we can snuggle up for ever and ever’.”

As Bob rounded off the reading, Holly and Phil could be seen looking visibly moved by the poem.

Of course, loads of This Morning viewers felt the same, with many taking to social media to confess the segment had brought them to tears.

‘I really hate the thought of someone being alone and feeling lonely, Bob’s poem has got me in tears. Amazing man, seems so kind and strong. Love that he is on the show,’ one penned on Twitter.

‘Bobs poem really choked me, very moving,’ agreed a second, while a third touched fan chipped in, ‘This wonderful man on @thismorning is breaking my heart the poem he’s written for his late wife is amazing!’