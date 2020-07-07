Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield confirm they’re leaving This Morning to take a break

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have confirmed they are leaving This Morning at the end of the week.

The loveable presenting pair, who have been the faces of the ITV smash hit chat show for over a decade, are set to head off to take their annual summer holiday.

The famous TV duo will be replaced by their Friday stand-ins, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, while they spend some time off air during the school summer break.

Phillip confirmed the news on today’s episode of This Morning during the daily instalment of Spin to Win.

The telly icon, who was showered with support from fans when he came out as gay earlier this year, made a lovely gesture for the contestant who made it through to play.

The caller, whose name was Mary, explained that she had spent the weekend seeing her daughter for the first time since lockdown began.

“After 112 days I went to see my daughter last Friday who had been isolating for two weeks because she was due to have surgery,” she told Holly and Phil.

Despite winning £500 on the spinning wheel, Phillip cheekily nudged it along, landing her £1000, when he discovered her goodie bag included a naff box of rock salt.

After naughtily breaking the Spin to Win rules, Phil exclaimed, “We’re off for the summer on Friday so they can’t sack me!”

With Phil and Holly set to depart our screens, lots of This Morning fans will most likely miss their seriously hilarious sense of humour and regular live TV blunders.

During a chat with money expert Martin Lewis about a viewer’s holiday plans that have been thrown into disarray due to the coronavirus pandemic, Phil tripped on his words and made an inadvertent nod to something a little risqué.

Confusing holiday firm Love Holidays with online sex toy retailer Love Honey, Phil began, “Rebecca if Love Honey…”

Noticing his mistake, he corrected himself, looking rather awkward and leaving Holly in a fit of giggles.

“That’s a whole different package coming through the door there,” Phil smirked.

“Totally different,” a red-faced Holly chipped in.

Oh, Phil!