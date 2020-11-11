We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The M&S camel winter jacket worn by Holly Willoughby during lockdown is expected to fly off the shelves.

Holly Willoughby’s latest M&S winter camel coat is finally on sale after the star teased its release during a lockdown photoshoot.

The This Morning host had help from her daughter Belle, nine, to take the snaps to help promote her latest M&S collection range.

And now the coat is on sale, fans will be able to snap up the winter warmer and save at the same time. Leaving you with more money to spend on best Christmas food hampers on the market this year.

Fans can now buy Holly’s camel winter coat to give a stylish finish to any autumn outfit for a fraction of the original price. The timeless trench coat features a double breasted design, cut in a regular fit with a horn button fastening.

The smart longline length with a back vent gives easy movement. And a wide detachable belt defines the waist.

The jacket is made with wool for a premium look and feel. It also features two side pockets, a breast pocket and an inside pocket.

Holly first previewed the jacket back in September when she did a special photoshoot to promote her upcoming M&S range with the help from her children Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and Chester, six, with whom she has with husband Dan Baldwin.

Holly, who recently broke down in tears on This Morning, captioned the snap, ‘So here it is…After giving you a sneak peek, I’m delighted to reveal the first of my favourite looks from @marksandspencer ‘s Autumn collection, expertly shot by my Belle whilst in quarantine … Such classic coat and perfect with this beautiful dress… hope you like it! 🍁🍂🌾 #marksandspencer #autumn‘