This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield reveal the show’s huge new change

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield revealed a huge new change to This Morning today.

The hosts of the award winning ITV chat show appeared on screens for Wednesday’s episode in a very different place.

The dynamic presenting duo were thrilled to announce that they had finally been allowed outside to host the show on the hottest day of the year after spending months filming indoors because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Revealing the move into the sun had involved lots of preparation, Phillip laughed, “We’ve come blinking outside! You should have seen the paperwork!”

“We’ve finally been allowed outside,” Holly chipped in, adding, “119 days since we were last out here to celebrate Pancake Day .”

Yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the UK coronavirus lockdown is set to be eased even further in July, with pubs, restaurants and hairdressers able to re-open their doors.

Meanwhile, Holly’s three children, Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and five-year-old Chester returned to school earlier this week for the first time since the education system ground to a halt in March.

Naturally, doting mum Holly made sure to be there to take her brood back to school on their first day, meaning Davina McCall had to be on hand to step in and present This Morning alongside Philip.

Reflecting on the big change to her kids’ lives, Holly said, “It was really good, the school was brilliant and it was super organised. I was quite worried about it, I think naturally as a parent you worry about these things.

“But actually, very organised, the kids were just so excited to see each other. I got a little bit emotional!”