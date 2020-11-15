We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have reportedly been axed from This Morning.

The married couple, who present the ITV morning chat show on Fridays, are said to have been removed from their slot and are set to be replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

Former Big Brother contestant Alison and X Factor host Dermot are thought to have impressed This Morning bosses when they filled in for usual presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby during their six week summer break this year.

An insider revealed, “They have real warmth. It’s time for a change and they are perfect.”

Speaking to the Mirror, the source claimed that Eamon and Ruth are hurt by the decision, saying, “Eamonn is pretty furious and everyone feels for him and Ruth, they are well liked on the team, but sometimes tough decisions have to be made.”

It’s believed that Ruth will keep her place on the Loose Women panel where ITV research has found she is popular among viewers.

However, This Morning fans have vowed to boycott the show following the news that Ruth and Eamonn will no longer be Friday stars.

‘I for one won’t be watching a Friday morning. Love Eamon and Ruth. Think they just bounce off each other,’ one wrote online.

‘The only day of the week I watch is Friday. Just because Ruth and Eamonn are on. Don’t watch it the rest of the week. Ruth and Eamonn are so good together and always brighten my day,’ added another.

‘Wrong decision I will be changing channel , I can not believe that they done that,’ chipped in a third angry fan.