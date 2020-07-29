We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Morning viewers were left rather put out after watching a certain segment on yesterday's instalment of the ITV chat show.



Many fans of the smash hit programme, currently being hosted by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford who are standing in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, took to social media to complain following a feature all about mega pricey real estate.

Christine Quinn from Netflix series Selling Sunset appeared via video link from Los Angeles to chat to Ruth and Eamonn about some seriously lavish UK properties, talking the audience and the presenting duo through a tour of three big bucks mansions.

Christine showed off a £40 million Highgate home with 10 bedrooms and seven bathrooms before giving a virtual tour of an £11.99 million abode in Poole and an £8 million castle near to Edinburgh.

It’s safe to say, the telly moment didn’t go down too well with viewers at home, with many pointing out how inappropriate and out of touch it was in light of many people’s current financial situation in light of the economic chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Really hitting the target audience here. “[£8m] is a good value for this property” read the room, people at home can barely afford their electric #ThisMorning,’ one irritated Tweeter wrote.

‘#ThisMorning well done! Most of the country is on the bones of its A**e and you show an article on houses that no one can afford. #senseless,’ added another.

A third chipped in to add, ‘I’m sure the estate agents advertising those multi-million pound houses are going to have their phones ringing off the hook with #thismorning viewers because we all just have 3-40 million just lying about…..’

‘How many people on #ThisMorning are or could afford such a property? I’m on the lookout for something more in my price range. Cardboard box under a railway arch,’ a fourth agreed.